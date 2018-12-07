Skal International Club, Srinagar holds its first Luncheon Meet at Gulmarg

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg:
First Luncheon Meet of SKAL International Club Srinagar Chapter was organised at Shaw’s Resort 11 – Gulmarg on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Wahid Malik.
The Members were delighted to hold the meet at Gulmarg. Secretary Srinagar Chapter Nasir Shah briefed the members about the forthcoming events of SKAL International being held one in June at Bangalore and the 2nd international meet at the Miami in a 7-days cruise.
Most of the members said they would take part in both the events as the Chairman of meeting gave all the details to members about the importance of the meeting.
The Chairman also decided to organise a meeting with the Miami and Florida Chapters of SKAL for putting Kashmir as the peaceful destination.
Akram Khan, the founder member, proposed to hold 2nd Luncheon January Meet in Mumbai which was seconded by its PR Director Ather Yameen.
Treasurer, Noor Mohammad thanked the management of Shaw’s Resort 11 for extending the perfect hospitality.