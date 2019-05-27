About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SJA organizes training on ’Grant of Maintenance under Section 488 CrPC and its execution’

Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy organised a Refresher Training Programme on “Grant of Maintenance under Section 488 CrPC and its execution”, at Jammu for Judicial Magistrates of 2017 and 2018 batches.
As per an official, the objective of the programme was to update the knowledge and strengthen the requisite skills in dealing with maintenance matters by the Magistrates expeditiously and effectively.
Former District & Sessions Judge and Member State Consumer Commission, D.K. Kapoor and Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K Bala Jyoti were the resource persons in the training programme, the official added.
Bala Jyoti presented an overview of maintenance matters under the scheme of Code of Criminal Procedure and spoke on various legal aspects requisite to be noticed while considering grant of maintenance to the deprived wife, children and parents.
She dealt with latest legal propositions laid down by the Supreme Court and various High Courts on the subject. She also addressed the jurisdictional issues and provisions of maintenance under other legislations.
She emphasised the need for active involvement of the Magistrates in arriving at mediated settlement of all family disputes, especially in maintenance matters.
D.K. Kapoor apprised the Magistrates of the need for expeditious disposal of the maintenance matters and told the participants that the objective of the beneficial legislation gets defeated by delay in considering grant of maintenance.
The purpose of the legislation on maintenance is to avoid destitution and vagrancy for want of maintenance, and the needy in these circumstances cannot be asked to wait for long, the official added.
He also apprised the participants that it is a societal concern to provide complete and effective justice to the deprived persons entitled to maintenance either under personal law or statutory enactments, and to compel the person under social and moral obligation to pay maintenance. This is meant to give meaning to the concept of equality of all citizens under the Constitutional scheme.
In the interactive sessions, the participants were asked to perform various simulation activities, case study and make presentations on practical aspects of the maintenance matters.
Director, State Judicial Academy, Rajeev Gupta, conducted the programme. He appreciated and thanked the resource persons and the participants for having wonderful discussion on the legal aspects and academic discourse on the subject, said the official.

;