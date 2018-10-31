SJA organises oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (SJA) Tuesday organized an oath ceremony for newly enrolled Advocates of Kashmir province here at Moominabad.
Director, J&K State Judicial Academy Abdul Rashid Malik, while welcoming Member J&K State Judicial Academy Justice Rashid Ali Dar and newly enrolled Advocates deliberated on the need for oath ceremony and on professional ethics and conduct for the Advocates.
Addressing the Advocates, Malik said that Legal education does not stop when you are admitted.
“Law is a profession that demands constant learning. New laws are being passed with regularity which was not the case before. Your success in the profession is going to depend to a large extent on what you are going to learn through practice, research and interaction with colleagues and Judges rather than on what you already know,” he told the gathering.
He added that as compared to an earlier era, now most of the lawyers are entering the profession with more education and technological skills.
“Some of you have postgraduate degrees. Some are professionals in their own right in other fields. We hope that these extra competencies and capabilities would assist you in coping with the fast-changing legal landscape,” he said.
Later the oath was administered by Justice Rashid Ali Dar followed by a lecture on the “Professional Ethics and conduct” by him.
He stressed upon the newly enrolled Advocates that character is vital in all professions and walks of life, and in the legal profession particularly, the maintenance of the honesty of the lawyer is a matter of the first importance.
“The most worthy and effective advertisement possible for a young lawyer, especially with his brother lawyers, is the establishment of a well-merited reputation for professional capacity and fidelity to trust. The term ethics is something, which all of us inherently possess,” he said.
“What standard of professional ethics are applicable to members of the legal profession, we call that Legal Ethics. In your dealings in and outside court, you should always bear in mind that every member of the Bar is a trustee for the honour and prestige of the profession as a whole,” he added.