Sixth batch of 5124 Amarnath yatris leave from Jammu

July 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The sixth batch of 5124 pilgrims left for Amarnath yatra in South of himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

An official said for Pahalgam route 2498 males, 426 females, 19 children and 187 sadhus left the base camp in 147 vehicles while for Baltal 1518 males, 438 females and 38 sadhus left in 79 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

He aid as many as 226 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes and was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and motorbikes.

Authorities have made tight security arrangements for smooth conduct of the 46-day long Yatra concluding on August 15.

(File picture)