About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Six youth injured in Shopian clashes

At least six youth were injured in clashes with government forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday following killing of two militants. 

Eyewitnesses said that youth started pelting stones on forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets.

They said that six youth sustained pellet injuries and were shifted to district hospital Shopian where from two were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Earlier, two militants were killed in a brief gunfight with forces at Guhand village of the district. 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Six youth injured in Shopian clashes

              

At least six youth were injured in clashes with government forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday following killing of two militants. 

Eyewitnesses said that youth started pelting stones on forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets.

They said that six youth sustained pellet injuries and were shifted to district hospital Shopian where from two were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Earlier, two militants were killed in a brief gunfight with forces at Guhand village of the district. 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;