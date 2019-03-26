About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Six youth detained from Sopore village

At least six youth were detained on Tuesday from north Kashmir’s Sopore by government forces for their involvement in stone pelting.

According to reports a huge contingent of Police and CRPF conducted a pre-dawn raid at Janwara village of Sopore and detained at least six persons from the their residences.

The youths were detained on charges of stone pelting, reports said.

On Saturday Sopore witnessed clashes between youth and government forces after a gunfight erupted between militants and forces at Warpora village of the area.

In the gunfight two militants were killed while several youth were injured in the street clashes.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Six youth detained from Sopore village

              

At least six youth were detained on Tuesday from north Kashmir’s Sopore by government forces for their involvement in stone pelting.

According to reports a huge contingent of Police and CRPF conducted a pre-dawn raid at Janwara village of Sopore and detained at least six persons from the their residences.

The youths were detained on charges of stone pelting, reports said.

On Saturday Sopore witnessed clashes between youth and government forces after a gunfight erupted between militants and forces at Warpora village of the area.

In the gunfight two militants were killed while several youth were injured in the street clashes.

News From Rising Kashmir

;