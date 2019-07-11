Six years on, elders await grant of old age pension in Pulwama villages

July 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Scores of elderly residents from different villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district have been waiting for more than six years for grant of old age pension from Department of Social Welfare Kashmir.

The elderly aspirants told Rising Kashmir that they submitted applications for financial assistance under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) in district Social Welfare office Pulwama some six years ago and since then they were making rounds of different offices of the department, unsuccessfully.

Muhammad Ismail Dhobi, 76, a resident of Wahibugh village said that he applied for financial assistance in the department in 2011.

"I waited for a number of months and made several rounds to the offices pleading before authorities of social welfare department to sanction my old age pension case," Ismail said.

The authorities of social welfare department assured him that his case will be sanctioned soon but that proved a hoax when he ultimately was told at concerned Tehsil office of social welfare department Pulwama that they couldn't find his application form and his name was missing from the proposed list.

Dejected Ismail, who suffers from hearing impairment, applied again on 8 of April in 2012 .

Since then he was made to make rounds to the concerned department. "I lost the will to pursue my old age pension case after waiting for six long years," Ismail said.

Again a youth from Ismail's neighbourhood submitted another application for the aged resident under Indhira Gandhi National Disability pension scheme but that too is pending for years.

Though, Ismail has lost will to pure the case, his neighbor is making rounds to get his pension approved.

Bashir Ahmad Shah, 75, is another resident from Looswani village of Pulwama who has been waiting for his old age pension from department of social welfare from last six years.

Bashir said that he applied in the department of social welfare in 2012. Fo "Since then I have been waiting for the approval of the pension case," he said. He said that he is a poor man belonging to an economically weaker section of society.

He said he can't afford to travel to Pulwama to track progress of his case and pleaded authorities to approve his long pending case.

Khurshee, widow of Abdul Gani, is a resident of Wurwan village. She applied under Indhira Gandhi National Widow pension scheme two years ago and is waiting for approval of his pension case.

Abdur Rahim Khan, a member of civil society Pulwama, said that authorities should enquire as to why cases of common people remain pending while as cases of people wielding influence are approved within no time. The district social welfare officer Pulwama, Mukhtar Ahmad said that many cases are pending in their office. "We have a definite number for grant of assistance under the scheme which has already been filled up," he said.

He added that the department is proposing to clear the pending list in a go and they soon will be forwarding the pending list for approval to higher authorities.