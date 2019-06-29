About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Six-year-old boy drowns in Nallah Pohru In North Kashmir

A 6-year-old boy drowned after slipped into a Nallah Pohru area of Nagri in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday evening.
Reports reaching GNS said that the boy Mohammad Ibrahim Mir (6) son of Hilal Ahmad Mir of Nagri Gamander slipped into the nallah this evening.
Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours immediately removed him to nearby by PHC where he died later.
A police officer also confirmed the death of the boy.

