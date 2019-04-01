Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

April 01, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Six troops were injured along the Line of Control (LoC) after India and Pakistan Armies exchanged heavy gunfire in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on Monday.

The fresh exchange of small arms and heavy calibre weapon firing took place at around 11:20 am along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors, an official source said.

He said the firing continued till 3 pm during which five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and an Army man was injured. They were taken to hopital for treatment, the source said.

Meanwhile, two houses were partially damaged in shelling at Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar.

Earlier, a civilian was injured after he was hit by splinters of a shell that had exploded near his house at Haveli village in Shahpur sector.

The armies of two sides had exchanged heavy firing along the LoC in Shahpur and Kernai sectors of the district today morning.

(Representational picture)