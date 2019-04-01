Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

He said the firing continued till 3 pm during which five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and an Army man was injured. They were taken to hopital for treatment, the source said.
Earlier, a civilian was injured after he was hit by splinters of a shell that had exploded near his house at Haveli village in Shahpur sector.
The armies of two sides had exchanged heavy firing along the LoC in Shahpur and Kernai sectors of the district today morning.
(Representational picture)
He said the firing continued till 3 pm during which five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and an Army man was injured. They were taken to hopital for treatment, the source said.
Earlier, a civilian was injured after he was hit by splinters of a shell that had exploded near his house at Haveli village in Shahpur sector.
The armies of two sides had exchanged heavy firing along the LoC in Shahpur and Kernai sectors of the district today morning.
(Representational picture)