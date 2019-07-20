Six states including UP, WB, MP get new Governors

July 20, 2019 | Agencies

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel will now be the new Governor of Uttar Pradesh while Lal Ji Tandon, who is the Governor of Bihar, has been shifted to Madhya Pradesh. Phagu Chauhan will be the Governor of Bihar replacing Lal Ji Tandon.



Jagdeep Dhankhar has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal while Ramesh Bais is the Tripura Governor.



A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said, R.N.Ravi will be the new Governor of Nagaland. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.