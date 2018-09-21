Six policemen from south Kashmir announce resignation through social media

Javid SofiPulwama
Five police personnel including SPOs and constables from south Kashmir have announced their resignations through social media.
Constable Irshad Ahmad Baba of Dangam Shopian, SPO Tajaulla Hussain Lone of Batagund Shopian, SPO Shabir Ahmad Thoker of Samnoo Kulgam and SPO Nawaz Ahmad Lone of Tengam Kulgam have announced their resignations through videos which went viral on social networking sites.
In the videos the policemen are heard saying that they have resigned from their posts and have nothing to do with police from September 20 onwards.
One SPO Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Wahibugh Pulwama announced his resignation through a letter shared on social networking site, Whatsapp.
Ummar Bashir of Kapran Shopian too announced his resignation in similar way. However, there is no official confirmation from any police authority in this regard.
The resignations came after three police cops were shot dead by militants following their abduction in Shopian on Friday morning.