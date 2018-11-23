Six militants killed in Anantnag gunfight: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army Friday claimed to have killed six militants in a gunfight at Satkipora area of Bijbhera in south Kaahmir's Anantnag district.
Srinagar based Army spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said six militants killed, while the operation was underway.
"Weapons and warlike stores recovered," he said.
Earlier, police said there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and goverment forces.
A joint team of Army's 3RR and and special operations group of police launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Satkipora after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Reports said, while zeroing in on the suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight.
Further details are awaited.