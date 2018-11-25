Six militants, Army man killed in Shopian gunfight

Javid Ahmad/ Javid SofiSrinagar/ Shopian
Six militants and an Army man was killed in a gunfight between militants and government forces at Batagund village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said that two more militants were killed and the gunfight was over.
“Total six militants and an Army man were killed in the gunfight,” he said.
Earlier, police said four militants were killed in the gunfight, while their identity was being ascertained.
The slain Army man was identified as Nazir Ahmad of 162 Territorial Army and was currently with 34 RR. Nazir is said to be resident of Ashmuji Kulgam.
