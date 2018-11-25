About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Six militants, Army man killed in Shopian gunfight

Published at November 25, 2018 10:46 AM 0Comment(s)2463views


Six militants, Army man killed in Shopian gunfight

Javid Ahmad/ Javid Sofi

Srinagar/ Shopian

Six militants and an Army man was killed in a gunfight between militants and government forces at Batagund village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said that two more militants were killed and the gunfight was over. 

“Total six militants and an Army man were killed in the gunfight,” he said.

Earlier, police said four militants were killed in the gunfight, while their identity was being ascertained.

The slain Army man was identified as Nazir Ahmad of 162 Territorial Army and was currently with 34 RR.  Nazir is said to be resident of Ashmuji Kulgam. 

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top