Six killed in Bihar train derailment

AgenciesPatna, Feb 3:
At least six people were killed and 11 others injured when 11 coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar's Vaishali district, officials said.
Railway Ministry spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma told IANS: "Eleven coaches of the Seemanchal Express derailed at 3.58 a.m. near the ShahadaiBujurg station."
She said that three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations and an inquiry has been ordered into the cause of derailment.
The inquiry will be carried out by Rail Safety Commissioner Latif Khan, Sharma added.
According to Railway officials, three of the 11 coaches of the train that runs between Bihar's Jogbani and AnandVihar in New Delhi, has been damaged.
The prima facie cause of the accident was due to a rail fracture at a crossing, the officials added.
Rajesh Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), said the remaining 12 coaches of the train has been moved to the Hajipur station.
Few more coaches after which it will move towards Delhi, Kumar added.
All passenger trains on the route were cancelled,
Union Minister of Railways PiyushGoyal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' kin.
"Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased. Rs 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries. All medical expenses will also be born by the Railways," his Office tweeted.
In another tweet, the Office said that the Minister was in touch with Railway Board members and General Manager East Central Railway regarding the accident.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modicondoled the deaths.
The ECR has issued helpline numbers.