Six Jama'at-e-Islami activists detained from south Kashmir's Tral

Published at March 01, 2019 10:54 AM 0Comment(s)2118views


Six Jama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least six Jama’at-e-Islami activists were detained from various villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

Reports said the activists were detained last night and lodged at police station Tral.

The fresh raids were conducted after the Government of India banned Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir.

"The JeI has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and (have) potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country," the ban order reads.

Earlier, in a massive crackdown on Jama'at, over 200 leaders and activists were detained across the valley.

