Six injured in road accident in Bandipora

Published at February 15, 2019 03:08 PM 0Comment(s)2589views


M T Rasool

Bandipora
Six persons were injured when a car hit a passenger auto here in Madar area of Bandipora, the police said  on Friday.
 
The incident took place near Deputy Commissioner's Office  on Bandipora Arin road near Madar on Friday injuring over six persons, they said. 
 
The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.
