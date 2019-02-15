Six injured in road accident in Bandipora

Get - On the Play Store.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a historic fourth term, becoming the country's longest-serving leader, has indicated that she will retire after the current term to promote young leaders, according to a media report. In an interview with the German broadcaste...More
The CBDT has stressed that Aadhaar-PAN linking is "mandatory" for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) and this procedure has to be "completed" by March 31 this year. "Constitutional validity of Aadhaar has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India in September, 2018. Con...More
The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg road was halted on Friday due to landslides and shooting stones at Rezan area of Gund in district Ganderbal, an official said. Officials said that there were landslides and shooting stones, triggered by rain and snowfall on the Rezan...More
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit China next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Friday, as part of a swing through Asia in which the monarch is expected to sign an investment package with cash-strapped Pakistan. The Saudi Arabian leader, who has come un...More
Asserting that Kashmiri people living in other states could be soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to direct all state governments to ensure their safety. "My earnest ap...More
Six persons were injured when a car hit a passenger auto here in Madar area of Bandipora, the police said on Friday. The incident took place near Deputy Commissioner's Office on Bandipora Arin road near Madar on Friday injuring over six persons, they said. The injured have...More
Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed yet again on Friday due to fresh snowfall and landslides besides shooting stones, triggered by rains since last night. About 250 Kashmir-bound vehicles, including those carrying passengers and essentials, are stranded on the highway. Traffic...More
The movement of convoy of government forces in Kashmir Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an attack on a bus killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, officials said. There will be no convoy movement on Friday in Kashmir Valley as ther...More
Curfew was imposed by authorities in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city following violent protests against the Pulwama militant attack in which 49 CRPF men were killed and several others injured. According to reports curfew was imposed in the area after people restarted to ston...More
The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan ...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday met the All Party Co-ordination Committee members from Kargil district to understand and resolve the concerns of the people of Kargil regarding the newly formed Ladakh Division. The Co-ordination Committee Members in the delegation were Haji ...More
Commenting on the incident at Lethpora Pulwama, Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said that people and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil. "As we witness killing of our love...More
Four more seriously wounded paramilitary CRPF men succumbed to their injuries here at Army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar on Friday, taking the death toll to 49 so far in the car-bomb attack at Lethpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attac...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price". In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the forces will be given complete freedom to crac...More
India today withdrew the 'Most-Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan following the Pulwama attack that left nearly 40 CRPF personnel dead. In a media briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all efforts will be m...More
Pakistan is committed to implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a senior Pakistani official said as the country's delegation left for the Hague on Friday for the oral proceedings in the case that will commence at the wo...More
The weather is likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday after three days of rain and light snowfall, a Meteorological department official said. It was zero degree Celsius in Srinagar on Friday, while Pahalgam recorded minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 6.2 degree Celsius...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in a scathing attack on Governor Satya Pal Malik, accused him of "failing" to carry out his "primary responsibility" and asked him to visit those injured in the Pulwama attack and take stock of the situation. At least 37...More
Experts of the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to join the probe into the Fidayeen attack in Pulwama in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision...More
Pakistan has said the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe. In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu ...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Friday due to fresh landslides in Ramban-Ramsoo sector. The highway was partially open for past three days and stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar. However, rains triggered fresh landslides on the highway in Pant...More
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a historic fourth term, becoming the country's longest-serving leader, has indicated that she will retire after the current term to promote young leaders, according to a media report. In an interview with the German broadcaste...More
The CBDT has stressed that Aadhaar-PAN linking is "mandatory" for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) and this procedure has to be "completed" by March 31 this year. "Constitutional validity of Aadhaar has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India in September, 2018. Con...More
The traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg road was halted on Friday due to landslides and shooting stones at Rezan area of Gund in district Ganderbal, an official said. Officials said that there were landslides and shooting stones, triggered by rain and snowfall on the Rezan...More
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit China next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Friday, as part of a swing through Asia in which the monarch is expected to sign an investment package with cash-strapped Pakistan. The Saudi Arabian leader, who has come un...More
Asserting that Kashmiri people living in other states could be soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to direct all state governments to ensure their safety. "My earnest ap...More
Six persons were injured when a car hit a passenger auto here in Madar area of Bandipora, the police said on Friday. The incident took place near Deputy Commissioner's Office on Bandipora Arin road near Madar on Friday injuring over six persons, they said. The injured have...More
Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed yet again on Friday due to fresh snowfall and landslides besides shooting stones, triggered by rains since last night. About 250 Kashmir-bound vehicles, including those carrying passengers and essentials, are stranded on the highway. Traffic...More
The movement of convoy of government forces in Kashmir Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an attack on a bus killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, officials said. There will be no convoy movement on Friday in Kashmir Valley as ther...More
Curfew was imposed by authorities in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city following violent protests against the Pulwama militant attack in which 49 CRPF men were killed and several others injured. According to reports curfew was imposed in the area after people restarted to ston...More
The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan ...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday met the All Party Co-ordination Committee members from Kargil district to understand and resolve the concerns of the people of Kargil regarding the newly formed Ladakh Division. The Co-ordination Committee Members in the delegation were Haji ...More
Commenting on the incident at Lethpora Pulwama, Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said that people and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil. "As we witness killing of our love...More
Four more seriously wounded paramilitary CRPF men succumbed to their injuries here at Army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar on Friday, taking the death toll to 49 so far in the car-bomb attack at Lethpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attac...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that the attack such as the one on CRPF in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible will have to pay a "very heavy price". In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the forces will be given complete freedom to crac...More
India today withdrew the 'Most-Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan following the Pulwama attack that left nearly 40 CRPF personnel dead. In a media briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all efforts will be m...More
Pakistan is committed to implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a senior Pakistani official said as the country's delegation left for the Hague on Friday for the oral proceedings in the case that will commence at the wo...More
The weather is likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday after three days of rain and light snowfall, a Meteorological department official said. It was zero degree Celsius in Srinagar on Friday, while Pahalgam recorded minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 6.2 degree Celsius...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in a scathing attack on Governor Satya Pal Malik, accused him of "failing" to carry out his "primary responsibility" and asked him to visit those injured in the Pulwama attack and take stock of the situation. At least 37...More
Experts of the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to join the probe into the Fidayeen attack in Pulwama in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said. The decision...More
Pakistan has said the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe. In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu ...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Friday due to fresh landslides in Ramban-Ramsoo sector. The highway was partially open for past three days and stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar. However, rains triggered fresh landslides on the highway in Pant...More