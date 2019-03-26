About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Six GMC Srinagar students suspended for ‘ragging’

Authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar have placed six MBBS students under suspension for their alleged involvement in ragging.
An official at GMC Srinagar said the Warden of Boys Hostel Bemina has on 22nd March written a letter stating that six pre-final MBBS students are involved in ragging.
“They are involved in ragging within the hostel premises and violating the hostel rules and regulations besides interfering in hostel administration matters,” said the official.
The warden has informed the GMC authorities and stated that the said students are resorting to hooliganism by “beating and torturing students which is against the norms.”
The students have been identified and further inquiry has been initiated.
Following the information Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid has issued an order and suspended the six students and attached them.
“Now, pending an inquiry into the matter the students (whose names have been mentioned in order) are placed under suspension and shall report to the Chairperson Disciplinary/Anti-ragging Committee,” reads an order issued by GMC Srinagar.
The matter has been referred to the Anti-ragging Committee, GMC Srinagar, to investigate the matter and furnish a detailed report along with the recommendations.
As per the order, the accused students will remain attached to the office of the chairman Anti-ragging Committee till the inquiry is conducted and brought to its conclusion.
The decision of suspension has been taken without the recommendation of the committee. The college authorities have said the students would remain suspended till the outcome of the inquiry.

 

 

