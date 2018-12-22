About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Six forces personnel injured in grenade attack during clashes in Anantnag

Shafat Hussain

Anantnag

Five CRPF men and one JK police personnel suffered injuries after unidentified person lobbed a grenade during clashes in Hassanpora locality in Armani area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

"The forces were retreating from the area after a Cordon and Search operation was called off. Local youths started hurling stones on the forces during which a grenade was also lobbed from the crowd on forces personnel resulting in splinter injuries to six of them. The condition of all the injured men is stable and have been provided the required treatment,” said a police official.

