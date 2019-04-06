Six employees suspended for violating MCC in Bandipora

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Six government officials including three teachers were suspended for violating the model code (MCC) of conduct in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

District Election Officer, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza has suspended six government officials after they were found involved in violating the MCC.

The suspended employees are Abdul Raouf Shah (ReT zone Gurez), Istiyaq zaibullah lone (RRT zone Gurez), Tariq Ahmad Wani (Sr.Asstt. Agriculture Department SDAO Office Sumbal, Irshad Ahmad Mir (X-Ray Technician SDH Dawar), Fayaz Ahmed Malik (Master girls high school Nadihal and Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh (Forest Protection Watcher).

According to an order additional district development commissioner Bandipora will conduct an in-depth inquiry into the conduct of the officials and submit report for further disciplinary action against the suspended employees.