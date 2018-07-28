Six drug peddlers arrested in Jammu region: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested six persons allegedly for being involved in drug peddling.
According to a police spokesman, two drug peddlers were arrested along with 5 grams of heroin at Gangyal area of Jammu.
Based on inputs, police said, they laid a special naka at Kunjwani Chowk when they intercepted a motorbike bearing registration number JK02BD-6148 which was coming from Bari Brahmana.
During checking of rider and pillion rider, police said, they recovered 25 grams of heroin from them and arrested both the persons.
The arrested persons have been identified as Karnbeer Singh alias Babu son of Kulbeer Singh of Chak Road in RS Pura and Randeep Singh son of Hoshyaar Singh of Simbal Morh in Miran Sahib.
Meanwhile, four people were arrested with 60 grams of heroin in Doda district, police said t.
A police team had setup a check post on Bhalla-Droundi link road in Bhaderwah when they intercepted a car. During its search, they recovered 60 grams of heroin from the four occupants, they said.
"The driver tried to flee but was tactically stopped by the police party. When asked about their identity, their behaviour was suspicious," said SHO Bhaderwah, Munir Khan.
"Upon searching them, 25 grams of heroin was recovered from the driver and 35 grams from his two other accomplices," the SHO added.
The arrested were identified as Shafqat Hussian (driver), Khursheed Ahmed, Tariq Hussian and Narinder Kumar of Bhaderwah, he said.
Police claimed that the accused were in the area to sell the heroin to the local youth.
A case was registered at police station Bhaderwah and a probe was underway, police said.
This is the third major recovery of drugs in the last one month in Bhaderwah as on June 18, police had recovered heroin, cocaine, hashish and more than 2 lakh in cash from the Atalgarh area.