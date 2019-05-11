About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in Poonch

Six suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested and a notorious drug peddler was detained in Poonch district, police said Saturday.

Tariq Ahmad alias "Madam", a resident of Lassana village of Surankot, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Poonch district on Friday and sent to district jail in Rajouri, a police official said.


The PSA is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"Ahmad is a notorious drug peddler and was also involved in fake currency racket," the official said.

He said two drug peddlers -- Nazir Ahmad of Udhampur and Nawaz Sharief of Jammu -- were arrested along with 45 intoxicant injections from Sidhra locality of Jammu Saturday.

Three more drug peddlers were arrested along with 11 g of heroin during vehicle checking at Potha bypass in Poonch district Friday evening, he said.

The official said one more peddler was nabbed from Bashla village of Bhaderwah in Doda district and 330 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him.

Latest News

Militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan

Militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar port city: Police

May 11 | Press Trust of India
Anjuman-e-Auqaf appeals admin not to deploy forces around Jamia Masjid ...

Anjuman-e-Auqaf appeals admin not to deploy forces around Jamia Masjid ...

May 11 | RK Online Desk
Dead body recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg

Dead body recovered from nallah Sindh in Sonamarg

May 11 | Umar Raina
Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in Poonch

Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in Poonch

May 11 | Press Trust of India
Police recovers male body from Jhelum in Srinagar

Police recovers male body from Jhelum in Srinagar

May 11 | RK Online Desk
16 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

16 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 11 | Press Trust of India
2nd semester EVS paper ‘leaked’ on social media, KU postpones exam

2nd semester EVS paper ‘leaked’ on social media, KU postpones exam

May 11 | Riyaz Bhat
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Jammu

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Jammu

May 11 | Press Trust of India
Admin forms panels to probe

Admin forms panels to probe 'irregularities' in govt depts

May 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Advisor Ganai appeals wholesale dealers, retailers to adhere Govt fixe ...

Advisor Ganai appeals wholesale dealers, retailers to adhere Govt fixe ...

May 11 | Agencies
Thousands of streetlights defunct in Srinagar, SMC Mayor

Thousands of streetlights defunct in Srinagar, SMC Mayor

May 11 | Agencies
PIL for framing welfare schemes for advocates: J&K HC issues notice to ...

PIL for framing welfare schemes for advocates: J&K HC issues notice to ...

May 11 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Panzgam Pulwama

Forces launch CASO in Panzgam Pulwama

May 11 | Javid Sofi
Traffic on highway suspended again due to landslides

Traffic on highway suspended again due to landslides

May 11 | Agencies
Sopore shuts for the second consecutive day over militant killing

Sopore shuts for the second consecutive day over militant killing

May 11 | Noor ul Haq
Pentagon deploys warship, Patriot missiles in Middle East

Pentagon deploys warship, Patriot missiles in Middle East

May 11 | Press Trust of India
5 bovine smugglers arrested in Poonch

5 bovine smugglers arrested in Poonch

May 11 | Agencies
8 held in four separate cases of drug peddling in Jammu

8 held in four separate cases of drug peddling in Jammu

May 11 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopened after two days

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopened after two days

May 11 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in Poonch

              

Six suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested and a notorious drug peddler was detained in Poonch district, police said Saturday.

Tariq Ahmad alias "Madam", a resident of Lassana village of Surankot, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Poonch district on Friday and sent to district jail in Rajouri, a police official said.


The PSA is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"Ahmad is a notorious drug peddler and was also involved in fake currency racket," the official said.

He said two drug peddlers -- Nazir Ahmad of Udhampur and Nawaz Sharief of Jammu -- were arrested along with 45 intoxicant injections from Sidhra locality of Jammu Saturday.

Three more drug peddlers were arrested along with 11 g of heroin during vehicle checking at Potha bypass in Poonch district Friday evening, he said.

The official said one more peddler was nabbed from Bashla village of Bhaderwah in Doda district and 330 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him.

News From Rising Kashmir

;