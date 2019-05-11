Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in Poonch

May 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Six suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested and a notorious drug peddler was detained in Poonch district, police said Saturday.

Tariq Ahmad alias "Madam", a resident of Lassana village of Surankot, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Poonch district on Friday and sent to district jail in Rajouri, a police official said.



The PSA is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"Ahmad is a notorious drug peddler and was also involved in fake currency racket," the official said.

He said two drug peddlers -- Nazir Ahmad of Udhampur and Nawaz Sharief of Jammu -- were arrested along with 45 intoxicant injections from Sidhra locality of Jammu Saturday.

Three more drug peddlers were arrested along with 11 g of heroin during vehicle checking at Potha bypass in Poonch district Friday evening, he said.

The official said one more peddler was nabbed from Bashla village of Bhaderwah in Doda district and 330 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him.