Six dead as landslide hits vehicles in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar, Aug 20:
Six persons died and 13 others were injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar, Police said.
A matador bearing registration number JK14AD 3812 and Maruti Alto car bearing registration number JK02K 5777 came under debris and boulders at slide-prone Kuligad zone situated on the Doda Kishtwar highway (NH44), just a kilometer from Drabshalla and 35 kilometer from Kishtwar headquarters.
Police said three men and three women died and 13 were injured, some of them seriously.
The injured have been shifted to Emergency Hospital Thatri and District Hospital Kishtwar.
The eight injured persons shifted to Emergency Hospital Thathri have been referred to District Hospital Doda for advance treatment whereas the injured shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar were referred to GMC Jammu.
Of the six dead persons, three have been identified as Sub Constable Kewal Kumar, son of Bodh; Amar Nath, son of Bali Ram and Askanta Devi, daughter of Kewal Kumar, all residents of Udhampur whereas the identification of the remaining three dead persons has not been ascertained so far.
The injured have been identified as Sudesh Kumar, 38, son of Munshi Ram; Sunil Kumar, 25, son of Ram Lal; Kaka Ram, 55, Deepak, 40, son of Kaka Ram; nine-year-old Vasu, son of Kewal, five-year-old Askanta daughter of Kewal, Reeta Devi, wife of Subash Chander, and Mohan Singh, son of Om Parkash , all residents of Udhampur; Dev Raj, 55, son of Churu Ram, Kalyan Singh, son of Fakir Chand and Subash Chander son of Jai Krishan, both residents of Bhaderwah; and Muhammad Hussain son of Karam Din and Rehim Ali son of Llam Din, both residents of Balgran, Kishtwar.
This is the fourth such incident at this place in recent times where several persons had lost their lives.
Besides, this spot often remains blocked due to continuous landslides, and falling of boulders on the road.