Situation not conducive for journalists in Kashmir: Speakers

May 04, 2019

JKEF pays rich tributes to Shujaat Bukhari, others

Speakers on Friday said the situation in Kashmir is not conducive for journalists as they are facing challenges while discharging their professional duties.

They speakers were speaking during a seminar titled ‘Bol Ka Lab Azad Hai Teray’ to mark the World Press Freedom Day. The seminar was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) here at Kashmir Press Club.

They (speakers) said the journalists should be careful while reporting in Kashmir valley and keep in-depth knowledge about the legal issues.

In his address veteran journalist Muhammad Sayeed Malik said the situation in Kashmir is not conducive for the journalists. There are challenges and journalists should have in-depth knowledge about the issues, he said.

Paying rich tributes to the journalists who were killed in the line of duty including the founding editor of Rising Kashmir, Syed Shujaat Bukhari, Malik said Bukhari was a brave man and a great son of the soil.

“Although there are challenges but journalists in Kashmir have remained unbiased while covering the conflict. It is good to see that new breed of journalists is working on different platforms at national and international forums,” Malik said.

He said but there is a need to work on ground reporting rather than desk journalism. It is the bitter truth that social media has affected quality journalism in every part of the world, he added.

In his address, President Kashmir Press Club, Shuja-ul-Haq said, “We should remember the journalists who were killed in the line of duty in Kashmir during the past 30 years.” Paying tributes to Syed Shujaat Bukhari, he said he will always be remembered for his contribution. “We should also celebrate this day because our journalists are hard despite tough conditions. Kashmir Press Club will soon become the hub of learning for journalists,” Haq said.

He announced that workshops related to capacity building will be held for journalists at Kashmir Press Club. “Kashmir Press Club will always welcome such initiatives,” he said.

Related to insurance model for journalists, he said journalist bodies should also come forward.

Senior journalist Salim Pandit said the state government has failed to ensure any welfare scheme for the journalists. Despite assurances from the government nothing has been done on the ground, he said.

“Fact checking is the key for journalists. Pen has the power to spoil anyone’s image but we should use it in a positive way,” he said adding the Kashmir Press Club should become a classroom for young journalists.

Senior journalist, Majid Hyderi while paying rich tributes to Syed Shujaat Bukhari said journalistic associations in Kashmir have failed to defend his case.

“Even police has not filed charge sheet against the killers of Bukhari. If we remain silent tomorrow it can happen to any other journalist. We should follow up the case,” Hyderi said.

Managing Editor, The Rising Kashmir, Umar Farooq Khan Amiri said the free press allows us to see the ground reality. There are many challenges for the journalists while covering the conflict in Kashmir, he said.

“We should know the difference the news and fake news,” he said.

Earlier JKEF convener and Editor, Daily Brighter Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Advocate Asrar Ali and Chasfeeda Shah, Editor Kashmir Scan addressed the gathering. The event was moderated by Rashid Rahil, Editor Asian Mail and vote of thanks was presented by Muhammad Aslam, Editor Kashmir News Service.