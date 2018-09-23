Situation not conducive for holding elections: Altaf

Srinagar, Sep 22:
Senior National Conference leader and member Legislative Assembly Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmed has expressed surprise over the decision of the government to go ahead and hold municipal and panchayat elections in the state without taking into consideration the ground situation in the State.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Mian Altaf said that the situation is not conducive for municipal and panchayat elections in the state. He said, “It is surprising that despite opposition from major political parties the government has gone ahead and announced municipal and panchayat elections.” Altaf said that the decision will further aggravate the situation.