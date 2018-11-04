Situation limping to normalcy in Chenab Valley

Curfew relaxed in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah
BJP demands NIA probe into killings; SIT questions local youth, shopkeeper
Imran Shah / Majid MalikKishtwar / Bhaderwah:
Authorities Saturday relaxed curfew in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district following improvement in the situation.
In Kishtwar, the administration relaxed curfew from 2.30 PM to 5.30 pm. The curfew was later re-imposed in the mountainous district to maintain law and order.
“Curfew in Bhaderwah town was relaxed for three hours from 3.30 pm to 6 pm so that people can buy essential commodities. However, internet service remained suspended,” said Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bhaderwah, Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti.
No untoward incident happened during the relaxation of curfew at both the places.
The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, Advisor Vijay Kumar chaired a high level meeting at office of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar office to review the situation. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu SD Singh Jamwal, former minister and MLA Kishtwar Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA Inderwal GM Saroori, ex-Minister Bali Bhagat, MLC Firdous Tak and other political and social organization’s leaders.
During the meeting, BJP leaders demanded that investigation into killing of Parihar brothers should be handed to National Investigation Agency (NIA).
They levelled allegations against the local police and sought transfer of SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta.
An official said situation in Bhaderwah is limping back to normal. “The administration and the police are making all efforts to restore peace and normalcy.”
The Army staged flag march in the curfew bound areas of Kishtwar while police and paramilitary forces were deployed in Bhaderwah and parts of Doda districts.
Meanwhile, the SIT probing the killing of Parihar brothers called some shopkeepers to questioning at the police station Kishtwar, sources said.
They were later allowed to go, they said.
Sources said a youth from Pushal area in Kishtwar was also called for questioning to police station Kishtwar.
Pertinently, two Special Police Officers (SPOs), and servant of the deceased have been detained by police and are being questioned.
According to sources, the two brothers were fired upon from over 2 ft by their killers, who had taken their position there before arrival of Parihar brothers.
“It was not clear which weapon was used by the assailants. Police have only recovered one empty cartridge,” they said.