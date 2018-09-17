Situation in JK not alarming: DGP

Police fully prepared to hold ULB poll in peaceful atmosphere: DGP
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Sept 18:
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said situation in the State was not alarming and asserted that police was fully prepared to conduct peaceful Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the State.
“Elections have been announced and we have made all the security arrangements in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” DGP Dilbagh Singh told reporters, here.
He said election is for welfare of citizens of the State and police is bound to provide safe and fearless atmosphere to the people for exercising their right to franchise.
“We can provide secure government only when people can vote in secure atmosphere,” he said.
In reply to a question, Singh said people of Kashmir support police. “It was due to support of people that forces were achieving successes against militancy. People support anti-militancy operations in Kashmi,”.
While cautioning journalists, DGP said, “Police welcomes healthy criticism of police, which can help in removing weaknesses of the department. However, some people (some media persons) have different agenda.”
He said media and police department have friendship with each other. “I still remember when a photojournalist turned lights of his camera during an encounter at Raghunath Bazar in Jammu following which militants opened fire wounding him (Dilbagh) and his bodyguards. We both escaped death miraculously”.
The DGP said situation was not alarming in the State.
“The the situation in the State is not that worse as is being portrayed by some,” he said.