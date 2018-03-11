Situation grim as innocent killings continue in Kashmir: Hami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrin agar:
Expressing concern over continuous killings of innocent people in Kashmir, Karwani Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami Saturday said with no letup in the killings, especially killing of youth, it has once again come to fore that “there is no respect for humans in Valley”.
Addressing a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid Budgam here, Alama Hami said life in Kashmir has become very tough as in some places, situation is quite similar to that of early 90s.
He said: “Even Imams of various Masjids in skull caps and with beards are facing the wrath of forces.”
Hami said that “every Kashmiri person is living under the constant fear of getting killed and there is no denying the fact that majority community of Kashmir is living under threat”.
Hami said it is unfortunate that some Hindu extremists were playing politics over the rape and murder of minor Asifa, which is a blot on the face on ruling regime.
Hami said: “New Delhi should shun its military approach and talk to Pakistan so that the vexed Kashmir issue is resolved and peace prevails in the entire South Asia.”
