Situation fragile but under control: GoC

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 03:
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, Lt General A K Bhatt Saturday described the overall situation in Kashmir as fragile but under control and said Army’s “main aim” was to kill militants.
“Overall situation in Valley is little fragile but normal. I can’t comment on Kishtwar but in Kashmir situation is under control. And we are killing militants, which is our main aim,” Lt Gen A K Bhatt told reporters at a wreath-laying ceremony in Budgam for Major Somnath Sharma, who was killed on November 3, 1947 at the Srinagar Airport.
Referring to militant recruitment, he said the militant recruitment has seen a decrease during last two months in Valley.
“The recruitment of local youth in militancy has been happening since last two years. But, we have seen a decline in militant recruitment in last two months,” the GoC said.
“We believe that youth of Kashmir will follow the right path and militant recruitment will come down,” he added.
On ISJK influence in Kashmir, GoC said, “There is no confirmation about it. It is media and social media report. I believe, there is not huge influence of ISJK in Kashmir”.
He was reacting to a query on Ehtesham Bilal, a resident of Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, whose gun wielding picture appeared on social media on Friday.
Ehtisham, who went missing on October 28 from his hostel at Sharda University in Greater Noida, pledged allegiance to ISJK through in an audio message, which was also been circulated on social media.
Lt Gen Bhatt said recently killed Jaish militant, Usman Hyder, was “not a sniper”.
“He was not a sniper but a well-trained militant, who could fire from distance with night sight. He was killed days after coming to Kashmir.”
Usman, who was nephew of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, was killed along with a Kashmiri militant Showkat Ahmad Khan in a gunfight with forces at Chankitar area of Tral in Pulwama district on October 30.
Police had said he was behind several “standoff attacks” on forces in Valley.
The GoC said snowfall may lead to decrease in infiltration from across the border and Line of Control (LoC).
“In view of bad weather, it seems the infiltration may decrease after some time. But, as of now the infiltration is going on the same way like three-four months before,” he said.
Since Thursday the upper reaches of Kashmir received heavy snowfall blocking the possible infiltration routes.
Asked whether militants were desperate to go for political killings ahead of panchayat elections in the state, GoC said, “We want to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the polls.”
“We will be assisting the government, police, CRPF and intelligence agencies to create an environment in which polls are held peacefully,” he said.