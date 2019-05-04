Sitharaman’s statement on AFSPA shows her ignorance about realities: Soz

May 04, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s latest statement on Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) reflects her ignorance of the realities in Kashmir, senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said when this act was being discussed in the Lok Sahba in 1990 he protested and throw away the copies of the bill in the well of the House.



“When this draconian measure (AFSPA) was discussed in the Lok Sabha on November, 10, 1990, I had strongly protested and thrown away the copy of the bill in the well of the House”, Prof Soz said in a statement here this afternoon.

My protest was widely reported in the media, he said, adding that the diehards and ill informed BJP loud-mouths, in their ignorance and sectarian thinking, had described me as a sympathizer of the extremists”.