Sitharaman undertakes sortie in Sukhoi

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday took off in the IAF s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base here.
The country’s first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilot’s G-suit.
The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said.
“She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities,” the sources said.
Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.
(Photograph used in this story is file pic)
