Sitharaman undertakes sortie in Sukhoi

Published at January 17, 2018


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday took off in the IAF s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base here.

The country’s first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilot’s G-suit.

The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said.

“She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities,” the sources said.

Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

