March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Sitharaman to inaugurate bridges in Samba, Akhnoor on Thursday

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be arriving here on Thursday to inaugurate two bridges in Samba district and in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

“Sitharaman, will inaugurate 331-metre long Bein Bridge, near Chak Lala, Rajpura in Samba district on Thursday afternoon,” defence sources here said.

They said that later the Defence Minister will also inaugurate 121-metre long Dhok Bridge on Akhnoor-Palanwala Road and interact with the media.

