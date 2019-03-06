Sitharaman to inaugurate bridges in Samba, Akhnoor on Thursday

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be arriving here on Thursday to inaugurate two bridges in Samba district and in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

“Sitharaman, will inaugurate 331-metre long Bein Bridge, near Chak Lala, Rajpura in Samba district on Thursday afternoon,” defence sources here said.

They said that later the Defence Minister will also inaugurate 121-metre long Dhok Bridge on Akhnoor-Palanwala Road and interact with the media.