Sitharaman discusses ULB, Panchayat polls with Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 02:
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat held discussions with Governor Satya Pal Malik on the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls at the Raj Bhavan here Sunday.
The Governor received the defence minister on her arrival at the Raj Bhavan who in turn extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as the Governor of J&K.
The Governor and the defence minister had detailed discussions on the ULB and Panchayat polls which would be conducted from October to December this year, crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivity in Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Ladakh region.
Governor Malik and Sitharaman discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-militant operations.
The Governor lauded the Northern Army’s working in total coordination with the civil administration, J&K Police and paramilitary forces for ensuring safety and security of the people.