SIT to probe Bandipora health care official’s death

M T RasoolBandipora
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted Tuesday to probe the death of a health care employee in Bandipora district.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that an SIT headed by deputy superintendent police officer will investigate the death of a nurse, Rehana Gulzar.
“Thorough probe will be done and justice will be delivered,” he said.
On 6 October Rehana was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws at Ahamsharief village of Bandipora district.
She was immediately rushed to the district hospital Bandipora for treatment where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital where she succumbed to burn inquiries last Sunday.
The victim's family has alleged that she was beaten before being burnt alive by her in laws. They also demanded that case be handed over to crime branch of police.
“We are demanding unbiased and impartial probe into the matter. Though many of the people from her (in laws) side are working in police department,” Victim’s father Gulzar Ahmad said.
The family claimed that they have “evidence” to prove that her in-laws were involved in the crime.