About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SIT files 87 page charge sheet against accused

 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police probing the charges of sexual assault on a three-year-old girl in Sumbal, Bandipora Saturday filed 87-page charge sheet against the accused Tahir Ahmed Mir.
Investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Saqib Ghani, who is heading the SIT, submitted the charge sheet before the Special Sessions Court Bandipora in the afternoon.
The chargesheet was filed within 17 days after the alleged incident took place.
The detailed charge sheet with statements and documents comprises 87 pages. There are a total number of around 30 witnesses in the case.
To prevent the witnesses turning hostile, the statements of all witnesses have been videographed. Further, a detailed reference of all the evidence found against the accused during the investigation was also submitted in the report along with the charge sheet.
The accused Tahir Ahmed Mir has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 RPC.
The court has fixed June 1 as date of next hearing in the case.
Widespread protests had erupted across Kashmir following the alleged rape of three-year-old earlier this month. The protesters clashed with forces in which a youth was killed in Pattan area of north Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim. The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an official spokesperson said.
Earlier, police in response to growing speculation regarding authenticity of the Sumbal rape incident had issued a detailed statement stating that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence.
On May 10, a family from Malikpora Trigam area of Sumbal alleged that their 3-year-old daughter was raped by a local boy Tahir Ahmed Mir after she was coaxed by him by offering her sweets later raped in the school washroom.


Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SIT files 87 page charge sheet against accused

              

 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police probing the charges of sexual assault on a three-year-old girl in Sumbal, Bandipora Saturday filed 87-page charge sheet against the accused Tahir Ahmed Mir.
Investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Saqib Ghani, who is heading the SIT, submitted the charge sheet before the Special Sessions Court Bandipora in the afternoon.
The chargesheet was filed within 17 days after the alleged incident took place.
The detailed charge sheet with statements and documents comprises 87 pages. There are a total number of around 30 witnesses in the case.
To prevent the witnesses turning hostile, the statements of all witnesses have been videographed. Further, a detailed reference of all the evidence found against the accused during the investigation was also submitted in the report along with the charge sheet.
The accused Tahir Ahmed Mir has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 RPC.
The court has fixed June 1 as date of next hearing in the case.
Widespread protests had erupted across Kashmir following the alleged rape of three-year-old earlier this month. The protesters clashed with forces in which a youth was killed in Pattan area of north Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim. The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an official spokesperson said.
Earlier, police in response to growing speculation regarding authenticity of the Sumbal rape incident had issued a detailed statement stating that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence.
On May 10, a family from Malikpora Trigam area of Sumbal alleged that their 3-year-old daughter was raped by a local boy Tahir Ahmed Mir after she was coaxed by him by offering her sweets later raped in the school washroom.


News From Rising Kashmir

;