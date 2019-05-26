SIT files 87 page charge sheet against accused

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police probing the charges of sexual assault on a three-year-old girl in Sumbal, Bandipora Saturday filed 87-page charge sheet against the accused Tahir Ahmed Mir.

Investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Saqib Ghani, who is heading the SIT, submitted the charge sheet before the Special Sessions Court Bandipora in the afternoon.

The chargesheet was filed within 17 days after the alleged incident took place.

The detailed charge sheet with statements and documents comprises 87 pages. There are a total number of around 30 witnesses in the case.

To prevent the witnesses turning hostile, the statements of all witnesses have been videographed. Further, a detailed reference of all the evidence found against the accused during the investigation was also submitted in the report along with the charge sheet.

The accused Tahir Ahmed Mir has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 RPC.

The court has fixed June 1 as date of next hearing in the case.

Widespread protests had erupted across Kashmir following the alleged rape of three-year-old earlier this month. The protesters clashed with forces in which a youth was killed in Pattan area of north Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim. The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, police in response to growing speculation regarding authenticity of the Sumbal rape incident had issued a detailed statement stating that the rape incident was true and based on facts and evidence.

On May 10, a family from Malikpora Trigam area of Sumbal alleged that their 3-year-old daughter was raped by a local boy Tahir Ahmed Mir after she was coaxed by him by offering her sweets later raped in the school washroom.



