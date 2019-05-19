SIT constituted to probe Bhaderwah killing

May 19, 2019 | Mohd Majid Malik

Curfew continues for third day

Even as curfew remained in force for third consecutive day in Bhaderwah on Saturday, police formed five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of a middle-aged man in alleged firing by cow vigilantes.

The Doda district administration had refuted reports that "cow vigilantism" was the reason behind the killing of 50-year-old Nayeem Ahmad Shah.

"A five-member SIT headed by Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria has been constituted to probe the killing of Shah," SSP, Doda, Shabir Ahmad Malik said.

Gouria, along with other members of the SIT, and a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the Kachi Nalthi village, where Nayeem was killed three days back, and collected evidence.

"We are at the scene as part of the investigation after the setting up of the SIT although the probe of the case has already started soon after the incident," he told reporters.

Gouria said a 12-bore gun which is believed to have been used in the killing was seized and sent to FSL Jammu for examination.

Police have so far arrested eight persons in connection with the killing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Sagar Doifode said a number of non-locals were found involved in stone-pelting following the incident and three of them were arrested so far.

"All those involved in violent protests are being identified. More arrests are expected in the coming days," he said, adding that police have been directed to collect details of non-locals including students, labourers, servants and businessmen who are living as tenants to keep a watch on their activities.

Doifode said the curfew continued in the town as a precautionary measure although the situation remained by and large peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.

"The situation is well under-control. We are reviewing the situation later in the day and will decide about relaxation in the curfew accordingly," he said.

The Army along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police are deployed in strength in the town especially in the sensitive localities to maintain law and order, officials said.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments belonging to majority community remained closed in adjoining Kishtwar district town as a protest against killing of Shah.

The Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar had called for bandh today.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in the town as a precautionary measure. (Additional inputs from PTI)