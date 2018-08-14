Sirnoo villagers stage protest against thrashing of civilians during CASO

Javid SofiPulwama:
Sirnoo village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district staged a protest on Monday against alleged thrashing of civilians and vandalizing houses by forces personnel during a cordon and search operation (CASO) a day ago.
The local residents of Sirnoo, a village on outskirts of Pulwama town, on Monday staged a protest amidst a shutdown in the village alleging forces personnel thrashed some civilians and vandalized some houses during a cordon and search operation on Sunday.
Ghulam Ahsan Kar, an aged resident of the village said that army men thrashed a 70-year-old villager, Abdul Khaliq Wagay mercilessly.
“Khaliq was beaten to pulp by five forces personnel who caught hold of him and hit him with a stone on his leg,” Kar said, adding that the aged resident was shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla with a fractured leg.
The villagers said that a lady, Shugufta, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Wagay too was manhandled. The villagers said that the lady was beaten after she came to the rescue of her father who was being thrashed by forces personnel.
“She was caught by her hair and shoved to the ground. Then forces personnel flogged her breaking one of her arm,” the villagers said.
They further said that brother of army man turned militant, Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, too was beaten and latter he was hospitalized by them.
The villagers added that 20 houses were vandalized by forces personnel who smashed their window panes.
The agitated villagers demanded that authorities should ask forces personnel to show restrain during cordon and search operations.
“The forces are free to deal with militants but civilians shouldn’t be harmed,” the villagers demanded.
Sirnoo village is being frequently cordoned off by forces as two youth from the village including an army man, Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, joined militant ranks couple of months ago.
A spokesperson of army refuted these allegations.
“None of our army men were involved in any case of vandalizing or thrashing civilians in the area,” he said.
Violent clashes had erupted on Sunday in Sirnoo village between forces and youth following a cordon and search operation. An aged woman, Saja, and a youth were hit with pellets.