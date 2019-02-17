Sir Syed colony inhabitants demand restoration of drain

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
The inhabitants of Sir Syed Colony Makhdoom Sahib on Saturday said Waqf Board has failed to repair drainage in the area which often leads to waterlogging there.
They said the drain has been choked and despite various appeals to authorities, they turned deaf ears to the issue. Leakage of drainage has compelled the inhabitants to stay indoors throughout the week, residents said.
Showkat Ahmad, a local told Rising Kashmir that the leakage in drainage coming from the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Kashmiri (R.A) has made their lives vulnerable.
“The authorities have failed to repair the drain,” he said adding that foul smell emanating from the drain.
The residents appealed the Waqf Board Chairman and concerned authorities to look into the issue otherwise, they said, they will be forced to choose to block the road in the locality.