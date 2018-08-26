Sir Iqbal: Culture and philosophy

Mehak Sharma
Recently, I paid a visit to Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy of University of Kashmir, and to my surprise, my experience of the Institute turned out to be totally different from what I was expecting. I am a doctoral candidate at Jawaharlal Nehru University working on the theme of faith and reason.
The theme that I have been researching for quite some time now is based on the argument that the general understanding of looking at Islam as a faith, where there is no place for reason is based on the faulty understanding of both faith as well as reason.
This understanding of faith and reason as one of binary in nature and not in complementary to each other is the gift of Christian Enlightenment. But actually, both faith and reason can be reconciled if looked at from a different perspective.
Allama Iqbal talks about this reconciliation in detail in his work, ‘The Reconstruction of Religious Thoughts in Islam’ wherein, he introduced the concept of Ijtihad (to exert on legal questions) through qiyas (analogical reasoning).
During my research work, I faced reactions of two different kinds, while introducing my area of work. One kind of reaction was from the people who have the general understanding of Allama Iqbal as a politician, who just gave the concept of Pakistan (which I would call a narrow understanding of the Philosopher). That reaction appeared to me as more acceptable and less reactionary, may be because I was expecting it.
But what shocked as well as saddened me was the reaction from the ‘intellectual class’, who consider themselves as having a considerable hold and authority on the philosopher as well as on Islam.
For them, any other person, from any other community such as those having non-Muslim background, has neither any right nor can he have enough understanding to talk about Islam as well as on the Philosopher.
This second kind of reaction created a sense of anger in me in the beginning, but subsequently I realized that this kind of reaction can be because of two reasons.
Firstly, it may be driven by the sense of anger as well as anguish, resulted from misinterpretation of the Philosopher by a major chunk of intellectual class in the sub-continent.
Secondly, it may be driven, as Iqbal says, from the fear that somebody might question the already established laws and rules of the religion that can led to disintegration of the quam (the Muslim community). This second kind of fear often results in resorting to taqlid (no reasoning at all).
It was because of these experiences only that I first hesitated to visit the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy of University of Kashmir, but finally made up my mind and paid a visit to the Institute.
During my visit to the Institute, I came to know about some of its lesser known aspects. Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy is one of its kinds in the country.
It is an inter-disciplinary research institute established in 1977 on the name of great poet-philosopher of the east, ‘Allama Muhammad Iqbal’. Later on, in 1979, it was converted in to full-fledged Institute.
The Institute is not just restricted to research in Iqbal’s Philosophy; but promotes research in comparative study of philosophers such as Iqbal and Nietzsche as well as different religions such as Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity.
Besides being multi-disciplinary, the institute is also multilingual, where research is carried out in a variety of languages such as Urdu, Arabic as well as English.
Along with that, Allama Iqbal is not just studied from a narrow perspective, but the Institute provides the platform to look, study, understand and analyze the philosopher from varied perspectives, right from his views on khudi (self-hood) to women’s issues.
The Institute warmly welcomed me and I got full support from the Institute, in terms of visiting the library, accessing their resources as well as discussing with the scholars of the Institute about their work.
The library has wonderful collection in Urdu, Arabic as well as English. Its section on comparative religion is particularly impressive and I am sure those who are working in this direction as well as who want to gain a better understanding on the subject, will surely benefit a lot from it.
I shared my experiences and apprehensions of being a person from other community, trying to understand, learn, analyze, write as well as question some problems with the religion through the help of philosophers like Allama Iqbal in particular and other philosophers in general.
To my surprise, I came to know that one of the celebrated writers of Allama Iqbal, who is highly respected by the Iqbal Institute as well, is PanditJagannaath.
Iqbal’s teachings and his philosophical discourse needs a more collective and yet diversified approach, to put him into the proper perspective, perspective which is disconnected from his narrow and conservative interpretations.
There is thus a dire need to contemporarize Iqbal’s teachings by employing multivariate methodologies as well as insights and also by bringing various other philosophers and philosophical teachings face to face with Iqbal’s own philosophical discourse.
Lastly, I would like to thank Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy; that overturned my past experiences of otherness and enriched my understanding with new and different insights.
Author is a Doctoral Candidate at JNU, New Delhi