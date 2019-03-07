Singhpora villagers appeal handicraft loan waiver

March 07, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Scores of inhabitants from various villages of Tehsil Singh Pora in North Kashmiri's Baramulla district Wednesday staged a protest in Press Enslave Srinagar demanding wave off their handicraft loans.

Shouting pro-justice slogans, the group appealed authorities to waive off their bank which they have taken way back in 2014 and according to them are unable to pay due to the financial crisis.

Zeeshan Ali Bhat, a local resident of Gund Qasim Khan Tehsil SinghPora told The Rising Kashmir that his family has taken handicraft loan in 2014 but they are in a condition to pay back to the bank. “We are poor and have no source of income,” he said.

Bhat said most of the villagers have taken from Rupees 9,0000 to 1,50000 handicraft loan for the handicraft business but due to the financial crisis in 2014, they suffered huge losses leaving them with empty hands.

Another protesting villager Tariq Ahmad said the government has already waived loan of farmers in the state but handicraft loan has not waived. On humanitarian grounds government should also wave our loans as they are unable to repay the same, he said.

The protesters appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and J&K Chairman to look into the issue and wave off their loans on humanitarian grounds.