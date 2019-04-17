Singh for isolating divisive, communal forces

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference leader and former MLC Th. Kashmira Singh on Tuesday called for isolating divisive and communal forces through the “power of ballot”.

In a statement, he added that the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir were numerous, “which have to be met by upholding time tested secular ethos”.

"Let's pledge to defeat hate politics and intolerance", Singh said while addressing election meetings at Saktey Chak, Mahey Chak, Gujjar Basti, and Darala villages of Kathua tehsil.

He said that the party cadre will rise to the occasion and play their lead role in isolating communal forces.

He urged them to put in their best in ensuring the success of Vikramaditya Singh from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh urged the people to come forward in a big way and vote for peace, development and political stability of the state.

He accused the BJP of “letting down the people by breaking the promises made from time to time”.

“The border dwellers have suffered the most due to wrong and anti poor policies of the BJP, both at the Centre and in the state.”

“People should not to be misled by the false propaganda of BJP of Sab ka saath aur Sab ka Vikaas, saying this is a false propaganda. In fact it is the reverse of it as all the welfare schemes announced were defective and never achieved its goal at gross root level.”

He alleged that unemployment figures shows that the “number of unemployed youths have increased”.

“Communal harmony is the worst victim due to BJP's conduct and behaviour of their workers by taking law into their hands with the result poor people suffered a lot.”

“M.P of the area never visited rural areas of his constituency as a result of which everybody suffered due to his lack luster performance.”



