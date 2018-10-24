Singh announces new highway from Kargil to Gurez

Reviews security, developmental scenario in JK
Reviews security, developmental scenario in JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday announced that a new highway would be constructed in Jammu and Kashmir along the border from Kargil to Gurez.
He made this announcement at a high-level meeting convened here today to review the implementation of various developmental initiatives in the State.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisors to the Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, state’s Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers of the Central and the State Government were present at the meeting.
Rajnath said that the Ministry for Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India has been asked to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new highway taking off at Kargil in Ladakh and culminating at Gurez in district Bandipora after traversing through Machhil, Keran and Tangdhar.
He also took a detailed review of the projects being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP), the Dal Lake Conservation programme, establishment of 5 new battalions of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) in the state, progress of capacity building of local youth under Himayat, Udaan and Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for J&K students, creation of sports infrastructure and educational exchange programmes.
Rajnath also reviewed the progress on relief disbursement to PaK and West Pakistan Refugees, employment package for migrants under PMDP, BADP and construction of bunkers along the International Border and LoC. He also took a detailed review of the developmental issues of Ladakh.
Chief Secretary sought the Union Home Minister’s intervention to get Industrial Development Package on the pattern of Northeast Industrial Development Scheme extended to J&K which has extra incentives for the entrepreneurs.
He also sought a special dispensation of Rs 1724 crorefor land acquisition under PMGSY which has not been factored in from Phase-X to Phase-XII.
The Chief Secretary also sought additional Rs 759 crore for Srinagar Ring Road Project and relaxation in SDRF norms for purchase of equipment.
The Union Home Minister also separately chaired a high-level security review meeting to review the overall security scenario in the State.
Speaking at the meeting he complimented the State Administration, the police and the paramilitary forces for ensuring smooth, free and fair conduct of Urban Local Body Polls in the State.
He also took stock of the overall security scenario in the State in run up to the conduct of Panchayat Polls.
In the afternoon the Union Home Minister held one-on-one meetings with the former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. He also met political delegations separately from NC, PDP, Congress and BJP.
Earlier on his arrival at the Technical Airport here, the Union Home Minister was received by Advisor to the Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal, Director General Police, Dilbag Singh and other senior officers of the civil and police administration.