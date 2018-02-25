Silencing of guns along the border need of hour: Tarigami

AgenciesSrinagar
Stating that dialogue was the only option to solve issues between India and Pakistan, Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said continuous ceasefire violations along the border only brings death and destruction for the people living on both sides of the border.
The shelling and firing on both sides of the border has only resulted in killings, destruction of property, closure of educational institutions and displacement of thousands and thousands of border dwellers, Mr Tarigami, lone MLA of CPI(M) in the Legislative Assembly said in a statement.
He said the violent approach will neither benefit India, nor Pakistan.
And such approach always has a devastating effect on the people of J&K.
Violence has not given any solution to the problems in the last seven decades and in future also has the potential to bring only death and destructions.
0 Comment(s)