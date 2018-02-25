About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Silencing of guns along the border need of hour: Tarigami

Published at February 25, 2018 05:28 PM 0Comment(s)1248views


Silencing of guns along the border need of hour: Tarigami

Agencies

Srinagar

Stating that dialogue was the only option to solve issues between India and Pakistan, Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said continuous ceasefire violations along the border only brings death and destruction for the people living on both sides of the border.

The shelling and firing on both sides of the border has only resulted in killings, destruction of property, closure of educational institutions and displacement of thousands and thousands of border dwellers, Mr Tarigami, lone MLA of CPI(M) in the Legislative Assembly said in a statement.

He said the violent approach will neither benefit India, nor Pakistan.

And such approach always has a devastating effect on the people of J&K.

Violence has not given any solution to the problems in the last seven decades and in future also has the potential to bring only death and destructions.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top