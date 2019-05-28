Sikhs protest against harassment of journalist Amrit Pal

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM condemns attack, demands action against culprits

Scores of Sikh community members on Monday staged a protest against ‘hurting the religious sentiments’ of a senior journalist Amrit pal Singh.

Singh was harassed and his turban was touched and frisked by the police personnel deployed outside National Conference (NC) headquarters here a few days ago when the party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah was scheduled to address a press conference.

Sikh community members and members from Gurudwara district Budgam Committee assembled at Srinagar’s press enclave and chanted slogans against the action of police personnel.

According to KNS correspondent, the protesters condemned the act, demanding that the involved police personnel be dealt with strictly.

They also said Sikh students who recently appeared in NEET examinations in Jammu examination centres were forcibly asked to keep their Kirpan out of the examination halls, thus hurt the sentiments of minority community.

The protesting Sikh community members said that this episode should be probed thoroughly and the involved be dealt with strictly.

Meanwhile, JKPM leader Chasfeeda Shah has condemned the police action for ‘insulting’ religious sentiments of Amrit Pal Singh and demanded stern action against those involved.

In a statement, Shah said Singh’s religious sentiments have been hurt by hitting his turban by a police frisking party deployed outside National Conference (NC) headquarters.