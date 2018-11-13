Sikhs community protests, demands abrogation of SRO-425

Govt ignoring Sikhs, appeasing Pandits: APSCC
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Dozens of members of Sikh community Monday staged a protest against the alleged discrimination with them and demanding abrogation of SRO-425.
The protesters under the banner of Kashmir Sikh Community assembled here at Pratap Park and raised slogans like ‘we want justice’. The protesting Sikh community expressed its resentment against what they termed as unconstitutional SRO-425 giving favours on religious line to a particular community by ignoring genuine minorities of Valley.
“The Sikh Community is being ignored time and again. We demand the SRO-425 should be abrogated,” the protesters said, adding that the peaceful protest was today organized to highlight the ‘discrimination’ with the Sikh community.
Jagmohan Singh Raina, a protester who is also the chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said that already an order was issued four years ago but that wasn’t implemented on ground. “However, one similar order (SRO-425) promising jobs to Kashmiri Pandits has now been implemented on ground but the Sikh community has been eliminated from this order,” he said.
He said, “We want to know why the earlier order was delayed and why only Kashmiri Pandit community has been included in the order. We want to know who has manipulated the order.”
Raina said the Governor, Satya pal Malik must look into the matter and should revoke the orders at an earliest.
Notably, the sit-in protest was organized by President Santpal Singh GPC Budgam and Inderjeet Singh. Under the banner of Kashmiri Sikh community, it has also challenged SRO-425 ‘scam’ in High Court last year.
Various Sikh leaders and Sikh Sangat participated in the protest sit-in. (KNS)