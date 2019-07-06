Sikhs celebrate Gurupurab with religious fervor

July 06, 2019 |

Thousands of devotees thronged gurdwaras across Jammu and Kashmir on Froday today to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurpurab - the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Nanak Dev.

Gurupurab, the birth anniversary of Guru HargobindJi was Friday celebrated by the Sikh community with religious fervor across Kashmir and parts of Jammu. Guru Hargobind is revered as the Sixth Guru of Sikhs and is popularly known as Chatti Padshahi.

The largest gathering was witnessed at Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara at Rainawari in old city here. Thousands of people belonging to Sikh community thronged the Gurduwaras to attend Shabadh Kirtan and Langer where Kirtini Jathas (singers) and prominent Sikh clerics had arrived this year from Punjab to deliver lectures on the auspicious occasion.

The celebrations were also held in other city Gurduwaras located at Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Rangreth, while celebrations were held across north and south Kashmir Gurduwaras including Pulwama, Baramulla, Jammu and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that this day is very significant day for Kashmir as Sri Guru Hargobind Ji had come to Kashmir to spread the message of peace and brotherhood in Valley, in his memory many historical Gurudwars are made which included Gurudwara Chattipadshahi Rainwari, Baramulla, Pulwama, and Uri.

Raina said “Guru ji was born in June 1595 and he visited Kashmir in 1616 AD and in his memory Gurudwara Chattipadshi was build in 1819 which stand and land mark of peace and brotherhood.”

“Guru Ji constructed Akal Takth (God’s Throne) as the seat of temporal power in the premises of Golden Temple at Amritsar. This place continues to the present day as the centre of every sociopolitical activities and power of the Sikh Community,” he said.

Pertinently, Governor Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, his Advisors and mainstream politicians extended greetings to the people on the occasion and prayed for the peace and prosperity of State on this auspicious occasion.

