Sikhs celebrate Guru Gobind’s birthday

Published at December 26, 2017


Anantnag:

Sikh community in Hutmara and Chittisingh Pora Monday celebrated birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji with religious fervor and enthusiasm.
Hundreds of Sikh devotees participated in Shabad Kirtan.
According to the KNS correspondent, special Langer facilities were kept for all the devotees.
Gurduwara Prabandak committee president, Mohinder Singh said, “We have elaborated all arrangements for devotees. He said all communities live here together thus spreading message of love and brotherhood.”
The large number of Sikh devotees attended the Gurudwaras since morning and participated in social prayers.
The Parbandhak Committee of Chithi Singh pora had made special arrangements of Langer for the devotees.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Shabir Hussain Bhat along with Tehsildar Mattan, Ab. Rashid, Naib Tehsildar Syed Fayaz and some revenue officials visited the Gurduwaras and elaborated all arrangements for the devotees. (KNS)

