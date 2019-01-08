About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sikh youth’s killing handiwork of Indian agencies: UJC

Published at January 08, 2019


Srinagar:

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Monday termed killing of a Sikh youth in south Kashmir’s Tral as “handiwork of Indian agencies.”
UJC general secretary and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen chief Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman in a statement issued to local newsgathering agency, GNS said “Indian conspiracies against the Kashmir freedom movement will as always fail. “Delhi in past used the unknown gunmen to create divisions and infighting in the Kashmiri society but failed in crushing the movement as the people are mature enough to understand New Delhi’s designs.”
The spokesperson alleged that the “men in uniform” responsible for the Chhatisinghpora massacre were still roaming free even after 19 years.” UJC general secretary said the sacrifices of Sikh brethren are unforgettable. “The truth will come out only if the international rights bodies will investigate the massacres in Kashmir,” Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman said.

