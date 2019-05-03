Sikh leader warns Shiv Sena over interfering in religious matters

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sikh leader, Indumeet Singh—while reacting sharply against burqa ban statement of Shiv Sena on Thursday said that no one have rights to interfere in religious matter of any community.

In a statement, Indumeet Singh said that, "Burka is integral part of our muslim sisters, no one can stop them to wear it" he said adding “Our Muslim sisters should wear it proudly ".

"Shiv Sena should stop their propaganda against the minorities living in the India otherwise its consequences will be very bad, “Singh said. "Shiv Sena is trying to interfere in religious matter of other communities for their politics. I urge they should stop dirty politics otherwise democracy will die in India," Indumeet Singh said.