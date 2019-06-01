Sikh community organizes Iftaar party for Muslims in Tral

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sikh Community arranged an Iftar party for local Muslims in Chandrigam village of Tral town here in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A large number of locals participated in the Iftaar Party. Sikh community had made all the arrangements for their Muslim brethren in the village. The village elders as well as youth broke the fast.

“Religion never divided us in the town. We share each other’s happiness and sorrows. We enjoy their festivals and they ours,” said a Muslim youth thanking Sikh brothers for their love and affection.

This iftar programme was arranged to spread happiness to the children , youth and all,” said a Sikh boy.