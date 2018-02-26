SIK to discuss ‘traffic chaos’ at Darbar

Srinagar:
Sunrise in Kashmir, an NGO is holding a series of discussion programs ob varied topics.
According to a statement issued here, the NGO said that they would be holding talks on the increasing traffic chaos here.
Last time Darbar was held in the beginning of Feb where the topic was Power Crisis. This time they are hosting the show again on Feb 26, 2018 Monday in Samci Riviera, Rajbagh and the topic is Traffic Chaos. “A discussion on the same topic was held before also but the Govt. and the administration failed miserably to fulfill the promises made at that time. Founder Chairman, Faaiz Dijoo said. He further added that last time the authorities who had come to the show assured few changes like the concept of No Car zones in and around Residency road and MA Road on Sundays will be rolled out and post the feedback and reaction from public may be extended on other days as well. This was also said that the entire polo view stretch would be made as a permanent ‘No Car Zone’ and the road will be renovated with beautiful tiles and other decorative material such as LED Lights and Greenery; however the same has not even been touched so far.
The chairman said, traffic chaos is increasing day by day and concerned authorities are clueless as to what can be done in this regards. We hold these talk shows where we get the concerned officers and try to seek their views and share our suggestions and recommendations. This is a open discussion where anyone can come and be a part of the discussion. Such talk shows provide a platform to the people who otherwise are not able to put across their suggestions and complaints to the authorities.
